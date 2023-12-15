Report: 2024 3-star QB prospect Anthony Maddox decommits from Texas A&M
Class of 2024 3-star quarterback prospect Anthony Maddox has decommitted from Texas A&M.
According to a report from Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, Maddox announced his decision on Friday afternoon. He originally committed to play at Kyle Field back in February.
“It was a tough decision. I had a great connection with coach Jimbo Fisher and coach Bobby Petrino, so when they left, it opened me up to other schools,” Maddox told On3 Sports. “I talked to different coaches, I took some visits and I decided to open back up. I saw a great opportunity at Texas A&M under the old staff, but I see better opportunities elsewhere now with the new staff there. The coaching change was a huge factor in my decision.
“I am looking to make a decision by the end of the weekend and it will come down to the atmosphere, what the program can bring me and how I fit into the offensive scheme. I am looking for an opportunity to get onto the field early too, then have a chance to make explosive plays in the offense.”
Maddox is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds from Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Miss. He has 20 total offers, including to both Southeastern Conference schools in his home state, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Per On3 Sports, Maddox visited the Rebels program this past weekend and had a trip planned to College Station that has since been called off. Other frontrunners for the talented quarterback are Louisville and Miami, Simmons said.
