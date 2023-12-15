Report: 2024 3-star QB prospect Anthony Maddox decommits from Texas A&M

“It was a tough decision. I had a great connection with coach Jimbo Fisher and coach Bobby Petrino, so when they left, it opened me up to other schools,” Maddox told On3 Sports. “I talked to different coaches, I took some visits and I decided to open back up. I saw a great opportunity at Texas A&M under the old staff, but I see better opportunities elsewhere now with the new staff there. The coaching change was a huge factor in my decision.

“I am looking to make a decision by the end of the weekend and it will come down to the atmosphere, what the program can bring me and how I fit into the offensive scheme. I am looking for an opportunity to get onto the field early too, then have a chance to make explosive plays in the offense.”