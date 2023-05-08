Report: 2023 NFL schedule release this week could be delayed

We might have to wait a little bit longer to fully know what’s going on with the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 schedule.

According to reports, the NFL was expected to release every team’s 2023 schedule this upcoming week on May 11. However, a follow-up report suggests that might not happen.

According to longtime NFL insider Peter King from NBC Sports, the league simply may not be finished with piecing together the 2023 slate of games by Thursday. If that is the case, the release could be delayed.

King noted the update in his weekly Monday column “Football Morning in America.” But in doing so, King did not say this week is fully off the table.

King explains:

The release of the schedule, which the NFL had hoped to have for a primetime show Thursday night, may be delayed. It’s still likely to be done in time for release Thursday at 8 p.m., but I was told over the weekend it may not be finished in time. The 2023 mega-games—opening Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, Thanksgiving Day, the new Black Friday tilt, the Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and the Monday tripleheader on Christmas—are not set in stone yet. The mega-games are usually solid by early May. The schedule crew is slated to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell this afternoon in New York, at which time more clarity on the tentpole games is expected. I’m told as of the weekend the NFL was still in search of options on the 272-game regular season slate, with a series of computers continuing to spit out alternatives.

Whenever the release happens, the full slate of games will fully be known then. but we do already know the Bills’ upcoming opponents and the locations of each. We’re just missing the exact order. In addition, we know Buffalo will take their talents overseas to London as they’ll have a contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bills Wire will provide the full schedule news and release… whenever that information is made available.

As a reminder, here is the full list of upcoming opponents based on location:

Away opponents:

Home opponents:

