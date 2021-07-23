Report: 2023 5-star QB Dante Moore to visit MSU next week

One of the top 2023 recruits in the country will reportedly take another visit to Michigan State next week.

Rivals is reporting that five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Detroit will visit Michigan State next week. It will be his second visit to East Lansing in the last two months.

Moore is ranked as the No. 14 prospect and No. 3 quarterback in the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from Michigan in the class.

Moore already holds scholarship offers from 26 different programs, including Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, LSU, Florida State and Auburn.

