Report 2021-2028, Dentures Market Size | Is Expected to Reach USD 3.38 Billion by 2028 while Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4%

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Dentures Market Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Ivoclar Vivadent , SHOFU INC., Mitsui chemicals Inc , Modern Dental Group Limited, G.C. dental, Global Dental Science, J.H. Dental Care, VITA Zahnfabrik and Others

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dentures market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 3.38 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled "Dentures Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 2.09 billion in 2020.

Dentures are tailor-made tools used to replace an individual's missing teeth and restore the appearance and oral functions. Moreover, the rising number of edentulism cases is leading to the increasing demand for these products worldwide. For instance, according to the report by the American College of Prosthodontists, around 36 million Americans do not have any teeth, and 120 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth, and these numbers are expected to see a surge in the next two decades, thereby promoting the market growth.

Industry Development

  • May 2019: DENTCA, a sister company of Kulzer GmbH, announced the launch of a web-based denture design platform. This platform allows dental labs and clinicians to digitally design a denture, which will save time and increase the accuracy of implants.


COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic crippled the global economy, and due to lockdowns many non-essential services got canceled and numerous hospitals were converted into COVID-19 isolation and treatment centers. This reduced the market revenue since it was regarded as an elective treatment around the globe.

  • For instance, according to the research study published on ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2020, globally, 81.7% of benign surgery, 37.7% of cancer surgery, and 25.4% of elective Caesarean sections are canceled or postponed.

However, the countries are deliberately reopening, and thus the market is expected to get revived during the forecast period.


Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is bifurcated into complete and partial. By usage, it is segmented into removable and fixed. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others.

  • Based on usage, the removable segment held the highest share in 2020. This is attributable to distinct operational and economic benefits of removable over fixed. Furthermore, the growing number of new products introduced in the segment leads to higher adoption of removable dentures globally.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa


What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Adoption of Digital Dentures Anticipated to Fuel Market Growth

The rising demand for digital dental implants is expected to drive the market growth. Since digital implants are made using 3D printing technologies, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). The involvement of these advanced technologies offers convenience, precision, consistency, and durability in the implants. Furthermore, these implants are considered as accurate restoration dental functions such as mastication.

On the other hand, the high cost of these implants and limited reimbursement for dental devices and products are major factors that are obstructing the global dentures market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe to Remain at Forefront Backed by Presence of Well Established Infrastructure

Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the dramatic rise in spending on dental services. For instance, the United Nations National Health Services (NHS) spends around USD 4.8 billion per year on primary and secondary care dental services. Furthermore, over 1 million patients take dental services from the NHS in England each week. The market in the region stood at USD 0.78 billion in 2020.

North America is anticipated to hold the second-largest dentures market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to high disposable income and an increased share of expenditure on healthcare services. Furthermore, factors such as well-established health infrastructure and a large population suffering from edentulism drive the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Acquisitions to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Datum Dental, Ltd. It is an Israel-based company famous for innovative dental regeneration products, which are of clinically superior proprietary technology GLYMATRIX.

Such acquisitions will significantly enhance their portfolio of innovative products in the dentistry segment, and such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Ivoclar Vivadent

  • SHOFU INC.

  • Mitsui chemicals Inc

  • Modern Dental Group Limited

  • G.C. dental

  • Global Dental Science

  • J.H. Dental Care

  • VITA Zahnfabrik


