Report: 2020 NFL Draft will go on

The Bears have already suspended air travel for team personnel, their draft party, and postponed visits by draft prospects to Halas Hall, following the lead of multiple NFL teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now the NFL has given an update of their own. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday night that the 2020 NFL Draft is still on but the league is still in discussions over contingency plans.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The 2020 NFL Draft is still on, and will be on, but contingency plans include all options and solutions. pic.twitter.com/9IfjudlJ0C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

The league is still deciding in what format the draft will continue. The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

