Report: 2 UVM basketball players ruled out for remainder of regular season due to injury

The University of Vermont men's basketball team will attempt to clinch the America East Conference's top seed without two of its most critical players.

Senior Matt Veretto (shoulder) and sophomore guard TJ Hurley (foot) will not play in either of the Catamounts' final two regular-season games, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Citing Vermont coach John Becker, Rothstein also said both players are expected to return for the conference playoffs, which begin March 9 with quarterfinals.

A UVM athletic spokesperson confirmed Veretto and Hurley are sidelined for the Catamounts' next two games and added that they are both considered week-to-week. The players' injuries were suffered in Vermont's 65-48 home win over Bryant last Saturday, the spokesperson said.

The Catamounts (23-6, 13-1) have already secured at least a share of the regular-season crown for an eighth straight winter. A win in either of their final two conference games — at home vs. second-place UMass-Lowell this Saturday; at New Hampshire on Tuesday night — will give the Catamounts homecourt advantage for the America East tournament.

In his second year in Burlington following a three-year hiatus from college basketball, Veretto has made 25 starts in 28 games played, averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game. He's also shooting 34.6% on 3-pointers.

Hurley has started the last 21 games in the backcourt and is averaging 8.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 0.9 apg, while knocking down 36.2% of his 3-point attempts. He's also knocking down 85.2% of his foul shots.

Vermont and Lowell (20-7, 11-3) are set for a 3 p.m. Saturday tip-off at Patrick Gym for senior day.

