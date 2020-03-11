Report: 2 Tulsa players quarantined as a precaution over potential coronavirus exposure

Two players from Tulsa are currently in quarantine. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

Two Tulsa football players are reportedly quarantined in case they were exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Per the Tulsa World, the two roommates were quarantined this week as a precaution because one of the players is related to a woman in Oklahoma who has been diagnosed with the virus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A relative of one of the players is the second case in Tulsa County, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy. While the player has not been in direct contact with the relative, he possibly has been around other family members who have been around her.

The player’s roommate, also a football player, is the other person being quarantined.

The woman was diagnosed as a presumptive positive four days after the first positive in Tulsa County. Both of the virus patients in the county recently visited Italy. People who have traveled to the United States from countries like Italy, China and South Korea have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days after getting back to the United States.

The quarantine of the football players comes as Tulsa has canceled all spring sports activities on the school’s campus for the rest of the week. That includes a football practice scheduled for Thursday, though both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have traveled to the AAC tournaments. Students are taking online classes through April 5.

Cincinnati announced Tuesday that it had canceled its April 10 spring football game after a recommendation from the state’s governor to halt all large gatherings.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: