Report: 2 more Titans players test positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as two more players have tested positive for the virus on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The two players have yet to be named, but these two positive results bring the total number of players infected up to seven, while the number of personnel members to test positive still sits at six.

The five players who have been named in this recent outbreak are as follows: defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, long snapper Beau Brinkley, and practice squad tight end, Tommy Hudson.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that practice squad defensive back Greg Mabin had previously tested positive for COVID-19 about one week before this outbreak, so in reality the Titans have had eight players that we know of test positive.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans’ Week 3 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, didn’t have any positive results after Thursday testing.

Tennessee’s Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers has already been postponed and will be pushed back to a later date, but now we have to start wondering if the Titans’ Week 5 game versus the Buffalo Bills could be in jeopardy, also.

The hope that the Titans could re-enter their facility by either Monday or Tuesday is looking like a long shot at this point.

