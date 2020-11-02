Report: 2 Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19 on bye week

The Cardinals have been fortunate so far this season in that they have been almost unaffected by the coronavirus in terms of players and availability. That changes now. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, two players have tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals are on their bye for they have not practiced in a few days. They do not need to shut down the facility, but they were scheduled to have a deep cleaning on Sunday so they could return to practice on Monday. It is not known yet who the players are but they will be placed on the COVID reserve. The Cardinals are scheduled to host the Dolphins next weekend