Report: 2-3 more Suns than Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes had coronavirus

Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes and a reported third Phoenix Suns player had coronavirus.

The Suns’ coronavirus issues didn’t end there.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

They had four or five guys who had COVID.

Elie Okobo and Jalen Lecque arrived late to the bubble. Did they have coronavirus? It’s unfair to assume. But that’s also the speculation the NBA invites with its policy of secrecy.

Really, this makes Phoenix’s 8-0 run through the bubble even more incredible. How many Suns players recovered from coronavirus then trained to contribute on the court? Even if these additional cases were limited to deep reserves, it can be demoralizing to see teammates become ill – especially on a team that entered the resumption barely in the playoff race.

Yet, Phoenix remained focused and enthusiastic. That mental toughness – along with several young players elevating their games – bodes well for the future.

At least if key players have no long-term health issues stemming from coronavirus.

