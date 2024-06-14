Report – 18-year-old sensation ready to wait for Real Madrid amid strong interest

The news of Nacho Fernandez’s imminent move to Saudi Arabia has come as a shock to many, but it is something Real Madrid have been anticipating for a long time.

The Spaniard is all set to reunite with former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema by joining Al Ittihad on a free transfer.

Nacho’s departure could leave Real Madrid desperately looking for a new central defender. And that is where Leny Yoro comes into the fray.

Leny Yoro ready to wait for Real Madrid

It is no secret that Real Madrid remain in pole position to sign Leny Yoro in the coming summer. However, the links died down a little in recent weeks, as the club focused on the Alphonso Davies deal.

Nevertheless, with Nacho on the verge of leaving Santiago Bernabeu, Yoro has once again come into focus.

Leny Yoro is waiting for Real Madrid. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

An update from Fabrizio Romano suggests Yoro is aware of the recent happenings and is simply waiting for Real Madrid to make them their absolute priority in the coming summer.

The Frenchman, who is also aware of interest from other clubs across Europe, is ready to wait until Real Madrid make it absolutely clear they cannot sign him this summer.

Yoro would, only then, consider approaches from other clubs. But for the time being, he is ready to stay put in Lille, allowing Real Madrid to bide their time and propose an offer in the weeks to come.

Real Madrid, though, must be swift in their approach, knowing Paris Saint-Germain are more than prepared to make an offer for the Frenchman.

A key for Los Blancos will be to get rid of unwanted stars as soon as possible, which, in turn, will enable them to free up enough space to sign Leny Yoro this summer.