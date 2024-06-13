Report – 18-year-old Barcelona target free to join any club, has lucrative offers

David Oduro, a promising left-back from Ghana recently had a trial with the youth team of FC Barcelona.

Now that he has turned 18, he has received several attractive offers from European clubs, according to a report from SPORT.

During his trial period, Oduro made a significant impact. Interestingly, he trained not only with La Masia but also with the Chelsea youth team and this experience has drawn the attention of several major clubs.

Comparisions with Alphonso Davies

Oduro is currently owned by Accra Lions, a club from his home country of Ghana and comparisons have already been made between him and Alphonso Davies due to his power and technical prowess.

Now, with his 18th birthday on June 12, Oduro has become eligible to sign with any European club that shows interest.

For now, Barcelona have continued to keep a close eye on his situation. It is said that the club has contacted Accra Lions to discuss the conditions for a possible transfer and have shown genuine interest in bringing him to their team.

Interest is Oduro is plenty

For what it is worth, Barcelona are not the only club pursuing him. Anderlecht, a prominent Belgian club, has made a formal and attractive offer, which includes the opportunity to train with their first team.

Another club interested in Oduro is Bayer Leverkusen from Germany. However, despite the competition, Oduro and his representatives seem to favour Barcelona, but they still have a couple of weeks to make a final decision on his future.

Oduro is a regular starter for the youth categories of the Ghanaian national team, which further underscores his talent and promise.

Lastly, it must be noted that the Ghana Premier League season will end on June 16, and Oduro will want to finalise his plans for the future once the season is over. This timeline is crucial because he is expected to start training with his new club in July.