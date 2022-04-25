Report: 15 of world’s top 100 players are committed to first Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in London

We don’t know their names yet but a report says 15 of the top 100 players in the world ranking have committed to play in the inaugural golf tournament in the upstart LIV Golf International Series.

Bob Harig of SI.com/The Morning Read wrote Monday morning about these commitments for the event scheduled for June at Centurion Golf Club in London, June 9-11.

“Due to player confidentiality agreements, the names of the players are not being released,” Harig’s report said. He also reported that 70 players have registered but some of them will be turned down, however, if the Saudi golf league sticks to its plans for 48-player fields.

Monday is the deadline for PGA Tour players to request release to play the tournament. Golfweek first reported one week ago that journeyman Robert Garrigus was the first to seek permission to play. Last Friday, Garrigus and teammate Tommy Gainey failed to make the cut in the Tour’s team event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Five weeks ago, Greg Norman, CEO of the fledgling tour, announced an eight-tournament schedule. The second event on the schedule would be the first in the U.S., at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, July 1-3.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, The International in Boston and Rich Harvest Farms west of Chicago are also scheduled to host tournaments in the U.S.

As Harig wrote:

The PGA Tour, per policy, does not grant releases for domestic tournaments. That event [in Portland] is being played opposite the Rocket Mortgage Classic, held in Detroit.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has said any players joining the league would face banishment from the PGA Tour. Norman replied in a letter the PGA Tour cannot ban players. Litigation seems likely in the future.

Steve DiMeglio contributed to this article.

