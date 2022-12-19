Replays, reactions to stunning finish in Raiders’ win over Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders wound up with one of the most stunning wins Sunday when the New England Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers committed a gaffe that will go down in NFL history.
A look at the play that wound up with Chandlers Jones returning a fumble 48 yards to give the Silver and Black a victory, and the reactions from both sides to the stunning result.
A play you had to see to believe! #NEvsLV pic.twitter.com/AGdHia5hxT
A miracle for the Raiders ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AJiOYCXlbQ
What just happened?? The @Raiders win on the final play!! #NEvsLV pic.twitter.com/cmKNUuab1k
UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/FlM5rAQmsO
The hero 👏 @chanjones55 pic.twitter.com/nF75JkyWhz
Everyone after watching that Raiders play pic.twitter.com/KCydA9go94
Ameer Abdullah taking it all in. @Ameerguapo | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/uKNOAx7E3A
60 full minutes of football. pic.twitter.com/6mdDNFfFtv
JUST HOW WE DREW IT UP!!! https://t.co/iHTMp1O2v3
We feel you Josh 😅@iAM_JoshJacobs | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/hTJ80bOOYe
Check @chanjones55's 40 time 😂⏱️ pic.twitter.com/0zQ2IT53yW
Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/cYhorUvKQa
Rhamondre Stevenson Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/j8I7m8YsyK
@Raiders Wow! I don't care how we get them but that win was unbelievable!! Great job boys!!
RAIDERS DOTS OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/xqG2oK2VwC
Chandler Jones said it felt like he ran 100 yards to win it for @Raiders pic.twitter.com/VwmwnTYKkZ
