REPLAY: Watch Mystik Dan win Kentucky Derby 2024 at Churchill Downs

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. He is the 26th thoroughbred to win the Derby by a neck or less and the first to win a photo finish since 1996, when Grindstone won the Garland of Roses. Trainer Kenny McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. also won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

