REPLAY: Watch Mystik Dan win Kentucky Derby 2024 at Churchill Downs

Brooks Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. He is the 26th thoroughbred to win the Derby by a neck or less and the first to win a photo finish since 1996, when Grindstone won the Garland of Roses. Trainer Kenny McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. also won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby replay as Mystik Dan wins

Kentucky Derby 2024 results

  1. Mystik Dan (winning time of 2:03.34)

  2. Sierra Leone

  3. Forever Young

  4. Catching Freedom

  5. T O Password

  6. Resilience

  7. Stronghold

  8. Honor Marie

  9. Endlessly

  10. Dornoch

  11. Track Phantom

  12. West Saratoga

  13. Domestic Product

  14. Epic Ride

  15. Fierceness

  16. Society Man

  17. Just Steel

  18. Grand Mo the First

  19. Catalytic

  20. Just a Touch

Look through photos of 2024 Kentucky Derby

