Replay review goes against snakebitten Chargers on apparent final-play TD, Raiders escape with a win

Only the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s getting harder and harder to come up with words to describe the Chargers’ soul-crushing losses. Sunday brought another one.

The Chargers seemingly had one of the most thrilling wins of the 2020 season when Justin Herbert lofted a pass to Donald Parham Jr. and Parham came down with what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown on the final play against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers celebrated. But there was a review.

This is the bad-luck Chargers. You know the review went against them.

Parham lost the ball as he went to the ground. The replay showed it, though it took a few angles to see it.

When Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson, who was covering Parham, saw the one angle of the replay that showed Parham didn’t catch it, he started celebrating himself, long before the officials came back to announce there was a reversal. The officials came back with the verdict, and the Raiders had a 31-26 win.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) continued his impressive rookie season against the Raiders. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) More

The game was shaping up to be a big one for a Chargers team that is far better than its 2-6 record, but keeps finding strange ways to lose.

Herbert made some fine throws. A touchdown to fullback Gabe Nabers right before Herbert took a big hit cut the Raiders’ lead to 28-26. Tyrod Taylor had to come on for the 2-point conversion because Herbert was shaken up, and Taylor was stopped short when he tried to run for it.

Herbert’s Chargers trailed 31-26 when he got the ball back with a little less than five minutes left. Then they got to the Raiders’ 4-yard line in the final seconds. A fade pass to Mike Williams was broken up, but a second remained on the clock. The Chargers then ran the same play to Parham, who seemed to make the game-winning catch.

But this is the Chargers. Nothing goes their way.

