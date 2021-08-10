Replay: Bloom Energy CFO and CMO Join CorpGov Fireside Chat to Talk Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and the Infrastructure Bill

CorpGov
·1 min read

CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a live fireside chat with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) on Tuesday, August 10 at 2 pm EDT. The live event features Greg Cameron and Sharelynn Moore, who discuss the transition to a hydrogen economy and their recent electrolyzer launch, joined by CorpGov Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone. The video session will last approximately 45 minutes and include a Q&A with the audience. The event features data from Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH REPLAY

Mr. Cameron and Ms. Moore discuss:

  • Clean hydrogen and who needs it

  • The infrastructure bill and how it will impact Bloom Energy

  • Collaborations with Baker Hughes, Heliogen and more

  • Value proposition and five levers of growth: marine, carbon capture, biogas, hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers

  • Decarbonization efforts across industry

About Bloom Energy:

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world.

Bloom Energy traces its roots to work performed by KR Sridhar, Bloom Founder and CEO, for NASA’s Mars Exploration program. Dr. Sridhar and his team built a fuel cell capable of producing air and fuel from electricity generated by a solar panel, with the vision of one day being able to support life on Mars.

They soon realized that their technology could have an even greater impact here on Earth. Their innovative energy solution could uniquely address both the causes and consequences of climate change by lowering carbon emissions and enabling energy resilience.

Contact:

www.CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

Twitter: @CorpGovernor

