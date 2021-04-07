Replacing Packers’ free-agent departures with potential draft picks

The Green Bay Packers should only lose four noteworthy contributors from the 2020 season: center Corey Linsley, offensive tackle Rick Wagner, running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Christian Kirksey. The rest of the roster has been kept intact by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

With limited cap space, the Packers may need to use the 2021 NFL draft to find replacements for the four departures.

Remember, all teams go into free agency with a strong knowledge base about the upcoming draft, and the strength of certain positions can alter what teams will do in terms of retaining players and signing free agents.

Here’s a quick look at what the Packers have lost in free agency and some draft prospects at each position that could help fill in the gaps:

C Corey Linsley

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Pro in 2020 and the Packers' starting center for the last seven seasons, Linsley will be the hardest player for the team to replace in 2021. He signed a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. There are intriguing internal options, including Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick, but the Packers should have several potential prospects to consider in the draft class. In fact, a few could be rookie starters in the right situation. Player profile: Starting-caliber center with an above-average skill set in pass protection, well-refined football intelligence before the snap and the ability to get on the move and create alleyways at the second level in the zone run game. Potential options Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma Landon Dickerson, Alabama Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater Drew Dalman, Stanford Josh Meyers, Ohio State Drake Jackson, Kentucky Michal Menet, Penn State Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt

OT Rick Wagner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner ended up being a key signing for the Packers in 2020. He played in all 16 games, mostly at right tackle, and was instrumental in helping the Packers produce one of the best and most versatile offensive lines in football. He was especially good in pass protection, although his performance level dipped late in the season. He was released in February and remains unsigned. Retirement is a possibility. Player profile: Swing tackle with the toughness and playstyle to handle reps on either side, but specifically the right side. Potential for high-level pass protection abilities required. Potential options Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame Walker Little, Stanford Brady Christensen, BYU Jalen Mayfield, Michigan Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State James Hudson, Cincinnati Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

RB Jamaal Williams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers lost Williams to the Detroit Lions, leaving the No. 2 running back job to A.J. Dillon. Matt LaFleur prefers having three capable running backs, so don't be surprised if the Packers use a draft pick to supplement the position. Williams was versatile, reliable and energetic, all valuable traits. This draft has several similar types that should be available to the Packers in the middle rounds. Player profile: Dependable, four-down running back who can add something as a runner, blocker and receiver and play snaps in a variety of roles on special teams. Potential options Trey Sermon, Ohio State Larry Rountree III, Missouri Jaret Patterson, Buffalo Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana Kylin Hill, Miss. State Brenden Knox, Marshall Spencer Brown, UAB

LB Christian Kirksey

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers released Kirksey after a mostly disappointing first season in Green Bay. He missed five games to injury and eventually lost his starting job. The Texans signed him to a new deal last month. The Packers might like Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin, but this position remains in need of improvement entering the draft. Player profile: Starting-caliber inside linebacker with the physicality to fill gaps in the run game and the movement ability to drop into space and handle assignments against the pass. Potential options Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame Zaven Collins, Tulsa Jabril Cox, LSU Nick Bolton, Missouri Pete Werner, Ohio State Chazz Surratt, UNC Dylan Moses, Alabama K.J. Britt, Auburn

