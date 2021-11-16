The Steelers are leaving the door open for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker T.J. Watt to play against the Chargers in Week 11, but head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that they do not expect to have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

At his press conference, Tomlin discussed plans to replace Fitzpatrick in the secondary. He said it would be a “multi-person discussion” that will include Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood.

“We’ll focus our energies on those that are [available],” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Minkah has a well-rounded skill set. You put him in any circumstance, he’s going to perform relatively well. It might divide the labor up a bit more.”

Fitzpatrick has started all 40 regular season and playoff games the Steelers have played since acquiring him in a trade with the Dolphins early in the 2018 season. He has 64 tackles and a forced fumble in the first nine games of this season.

Replacing Minkah Fitzpatrick a “multi-person discussion” for Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk