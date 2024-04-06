Who is replacing Jim Nantz at the Final Four? Ian Eagle will call NCAA Tournament action

During last year’s Final Four, the broadcaster known for his warm welcome of “Hello, friends” said goodbye.

After a lengthy and memorable run in which his voice became synonymous with the event for multiple generations of college basketball viewers and fans, Jim Nantz called his last Final Four in 2023, punctuated by UConn’s 76-59 win over San Diego State in the national championship game.

Nantz had become a fixture of college basketball’s national semifinals and title game. He called NCAA Tournament games for nearly 40 years, a stretch that included a record 31 national championship games, 93 Final Four matchups and almost 400 total tournament contests.

"My life has come full circle, and yet at the very beginning it was college athletics that opened the window for me to be able to set sail on a life that I could only dream of since I was a little boy," Nantz said last year ahead of the Final Four. "So, my heart is absolutely so filled to the brim with gratitude."

TBS’ broadcast of the Final Four this weekend from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will still feature some familiar voices — namely, color commentator Bill Raftery and his myriad catchphrases like “Onions!” and “With a kiss!” — but it will be without the comforting tones of Nantz, who will continue broadcasting NFL games and the Masters.

Who will be replacing him? Here’s everything you need to know heading into the first Nantz-less Final Four in three decades:

Who is replacing Jim Nantz for the Final Four?

In Nantz’s place in the play-by-play chair for the 2024 Final Four, and for every Final Four in the foreseeable future, will be Ian Eagle.

The 55-year-old Eagle has been a staple of CBS broadcasts for years, going back to his start with the network in 1998. That year, he called his first NCAA Tournament game.

In addition to college basketball, Eagle calls NFL games, U.S. Open tennis, the Masters and PGA Championship golf tournaments, among other things, for CBS. Since 1994, he has served as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Brooklyn Nets (who were the New Jersey Nets at the time he started).

Prior to Nantz’s retirement from the Final Four, Eagle had been CBS’ No. 2 college basketball broadcaster — a role he still holds behind Nantz on the NFL side — before being elevated.

“It was just a matter of time, and everybody in the business knew that,” ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen said to The Ringer. “All of us.”

He told The Athletic he estimates that he has worked more than 600 basketball games with Raftery at both the college and professional level. He’ll be working alongside Raftery for the Final Four and national championship broadcasts, as well as analyst Grant Hill and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. Raftery joked to The Athletic that going from Nantz to Eagle is like “going from five-star restaurants to Five Guys.”

Eagle’s relationship with Hill, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, got off to an awkward start. The two called their first game together in 2015, but Hill misheard Eagle’s name when it was first said to him, thinking it was “Iron Eagle” (Eagle’s first name is pronounced EYE-un).

Eagle won’t be entirely new to the Final Four, as he has previously called it for the event’s international feed.

The son of a standup comedian, Eagle has been known for much of his career for injecting humor into his calls in a way that’s organic to the flow of the game and not forced in a desperate attempt for chuckles. During a double-overtime Nets win in 2012 in which Jerry Seinfeld was sitting courtside, Eagle said of a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot “That was real and that was spectacular,” a reference to a famous line from Seinfeld's eponymous sit-com.

Eagle will take a similar approach to his first Final Four, mixing detailed precision with some lightheartedness.

“We all have a methodology of how to do our job, and how to try to do it well,” Eagle said to the Arizona Republic. “And for me, it's always trying to balance the serenity of the moment, but then the energy and juice required to reflect the level of event that you're working.”

When is the 2024 Final Four?

Date : Saturday, April 6

Time: 5:09 p.m. CT, 7:49 p.m. CT

The 2024 Final Four will tip off from Glendale, Arizona at 5:09 p.m. CT with 11 seed NC State taking on 1 seed Purdue. That will be followed at 7:49 p.n. CT by the second semifinal, which will pit 1 seed and reigning national champion UConn against 4 seed Alabama.

Both games will air on TBS, TNT and truTV.

