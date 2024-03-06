Replacing Jason Kelce will not be easy for the Eagles
Barrett Brooks looks at how the Eagles can replace Jason Kielce at center.
Unions of seven U.S. sports leagues are backing the SI Union in its legal fight with management.
Anthony Edwards missed the start of the Timberwolves’ game Monday night at the Target Center by accident.
Schultz was a key target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud this past season.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.
The Warriors went 3-1 without Andrew Wiggins last week while he was dealing with a personal matter away from the team.
Charles McDonald is joined by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post to do a deep dive on the state of affairs in one of the most chaotic franchises in the league: the Denver Broncos. After taking on an $85M dead cap hit to cut ties with Russell Wilson, the organization looks to head coach Sean Payton to get things headed in the right direction – but does he know what that direction is? Charles and Ryan kick things off with some franchise tag news as Brian Burns gets tagged, Saquon Barkley will reach free agency and Josh Allen will likely get tagged in Jacksonville. The duo start their Broncos deep dive with Russell Wilson and how things went south for him in Denver, including the trade, the hiring of Sean Payton, GM George Paton's up-and-down tenure and the injury guarantee benching last season. Next, Charles and Ryan discuss the future of Sean Payton's Broncos: how does he want to build the team? Who is playing quarterback for them? What will they look to do in the 2024 NFL Draft? Finally, the hosts go through the top available quarterbacks this offseason (including Russ) and discuss their potential landing spots and how they see things shaking out.
While historic, Dartmouth's move is likely months away from directly impacting other college athletic programs.
Iowa's game versus Ohio State was the second-most watched college basketball game this season.
EA Sports is bringing back its popular video game later this summer with a new NIL deal to compensate players for agreeing to be in it.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
This deal will pay Wheeler $42 million per year, the highest average annual value for a contract extension in MLB history.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
While LeBron James has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA before he retires, he still “wants Bronny to be his own man.”
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
McCarthy weighed 17 pounds heavier at the combine than he did at Michigan, which could be significant. Here's what the tape tells Nate Tice about arguably the draft's most polarizing prospect.
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
The Eagles save a lot on the cap by cutting Byard, who played just 11 games for Philadelphia.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.