Replacing James Bouknight, settling on starters, here are five storylines to follow as UConn men’s basketball begins practice

The UConn men’s basketball team begins ramping up for the season on Tuesday, and there are a few things that can be taken as givens for the first official practice.

The freshmen will be exhausted, coach Dan Hurley’s voice will be hoarse, and his offseason theme, “45:07,” will be visible, maybe on T-shirts, maybe on the scoreboard.

For six months the Huskies have sat on the final 5:07 against Creighton in the Big East Tournament and the full 40 against Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the 45:07 that left a bitter taste after a season of progress and promise.

Now, UConn forges ahead to Year 4 of the Hurley era, a year expected to bring a return to the NCAA Tournament with a further advancement. It is a season expected to solidify the belief that UConn is back to being the kind of program is was from 1988-2016 before the bottom fell out with three consecutive losing seasons. Making the field of 68 was a goal last season. It is a baseline achievement now.

There’s an exciting freshman class coming in and a ton of experience, including two players entering their fifth season in the program. But there is one cavernous void to fill, with James Bouknight in the NBA and a lot of competition for playing time everywhere.

It will be season closer to normal after COVID-19 disruptions. The check points to the season opener vs. CCSU on Nov. 9 include First Night on Oct. 15, Big East media day on Oct. 19 and whatever “secret scrimmages” are planned.

Here are five storylines to follow along the way.

Who takes the shot?

Last year, there was no question UConn would go as far as Bouknight could take them. In the games he played, they were 11-4. The leading scorer (18.7 points) and a top rebounder (5.7), he will need to be replaced. The stock answer is that he can’t be replaced by one player, but it will take several to raise their game. True, but someone has to be the guy. When it is make or break, who’s going to make a play?

Sophomore Andre Jackson is as dynamic, and Hurley has said“no one spends more time in the gym.” Set back by multiple injuries as a freshman, Jackson could be the guy if he makes a big jump. Freshman Jordan Hawkins comes with credentials as a dynamic multi-level scorer from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland. Bouknight took on the go-to role as a freshman, perhaps Hawkins can, too. Tyrese Martin, the transfer from Rhode Island, averaged 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds last season and could fill in some of the lost production, as could point guard RJ Cole (12.2 points, 4.3 assists).

Starting up front

The Huskies have depth in the front court. Picking starters and assigning major minutes will be a good challenge for the staff. The X-factor is Akok Akok, who didn’t make it back from his ruptured Achilles last season but is said to be back to what he was and beyond. If so, he gives UConn an NBA-type shot blocker, with 3-point capability on the other end. Sophomore Adama Sanogo is likely to build on an impressive freshman season (7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds), and fifth-year senior Isaiah Whaley (8.0, 6.2) is a rock not to mention a “wrench.” But there is also freshman Samson Johnson, thought to be as talented as any, Richie Springs, who has never been able to crack the rotation, and fifth-year senior Tyler Polley, the 3-point specialist

Early entry freshman

Corey Floyd Jr., a 6-foot-3 guard, was the Huskies first recruit for the Class of 2022. Last summer, he graduated early from Roselle Catholic and enrolled at UConn. Red-shirting is obviously an option, but Floyd has said that’s not his plan. If he can push his way to playing significant minutes with this deep a roster, it’ll be saying something about Floyd’s playing abilities.

Time for Jalen Gaffney

Going into this third season, Jalen Gaffney (6.1 points) will be challenged to push his way into the mix and stay there. He’s shown numerous flashes as a go-to player, especially when he plays with confidence and conviction. Now, there will be more pressure to sustain it, with freshman Rahsool Diggins, Hawkins, Jackson and possibly Floyd doing the pushing.

Picking up the pace

Hurley has said that he wants to play faster, especially on offense. He has the talent to do it and time to experiment, assuming COVID-19 doesn’t wreak havoc on the practices and the early-season schedule. UConn has four games against mid-majors — Central Connecticut, LIU, Coppin State and Binghamton — between Nov. 9-20, so the competition for roles is likely to extend that far into the season. There is enough time this year — where there wasn’t last season — to work out the kinks.

