Replacing Gallup isn’t as easy as it sounds for 2024 Cowboys

One of the sadder turns of event in recent years has been the injury-induced decline of Michael Gallup. The former third-round pick out of Colorado State struggled bouncing back from a 2021 ACL injury, eventually leading to his release this offseason and ultimately ushering in a new era in Dallas.

The Cowboys were prepared for this in many ways. Just two years ago they added Jalen Tolbert as a third-round pick. The South Alabama product came with a promising natural skillset that led many to believe at the time he was a steal for Dallas.

Adapting to the NFL proved difficult in Year 1, but after solid strides in Year 2, Tolbert appears primed to breakout in his third NFL season. As such, Tolbert seems like the obvious answer to the replacement question, but a deeper look shows it’s not as simple as just replacing Gallup with Tolbert in the top three. Adjustments to the different roles across the position group may also be required.

Despite the paltry receiving numbers, Gallup served a vital role in Dallas the past two seasons. His presence on the outside allowed the Cowboys’ true star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, to move inside and play out of the slot more often.

The slot position has become arguably the top playmaking position in the league in recent years. Without the sideline hindering release directions, route-runners are given a full 180-degrees worth of options up field. It makes the position increasingly difficult to cover and since most of the NFL’s top cornerbacks only play outside, it often produces favorable matchups against lower-rated covermen.

It’s not that Tolbert doesn’t appear equipped to play outside, it’s that he’s probably better suited for Brandin Cook’s spot. It’s Gallup who played most of the X snaps and Cooks who typically takes most of the Z snaps. The difference is small but significant.

Either position can line up on either side and run any route, but it’s the Z receiver who lines up off the line of scrimmage while the X lines up on the line.

This distinction means the X is situated to face closer positioned press coverage while the Z gets space to work with before a defensive back can get hands on him. It’s why strong and big bodied WRs typically play X while their leaner and quicker counterparts play Z.

At 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, Tolbert is physically comparable to the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Gallup. It’s not the ideal build for the position, but as Gallup showed, it’s enough to get the job done. But size alone won’t guarantee success. A strong upper body, quick feet and polished technique are also needed to consistently beat press. Given Tolbert’s small body of work in the NFL, it’s hard to say if he’s ready for such a role.

Cooks’ 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame isn’t a viable option. Neither is KaVontae Turpin at 5-foot-9, 153-pounds. From a traits perspective the rookie Ryan Flournoy is the best suited to play X. At 6-foot-1, 202-pounds and blessed with speed, strength and explosiveness, Flourney is the ideal X in the NFL. The only problem there is he’s making the jump from Southeast Missouri where he ran a very simplistic route tree and played against some pretty suspect competition. He’s not a likely solution in 2024.

There just isn’t an ideal candidate to take over at the X position on the roster. If Tolbert can do it, he’s the ideal solution. But until he shows it in training camp and the preseason no one can be sure. In all likelihood, Lamb will see more snaps at the X in 2024. He’s shown he’s up to the task and typically plays the X in 12 and 21 personnel groups already.

The Cowboys have much to sort out in training camp and it all starts with finding out who can play the X.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire