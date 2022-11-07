In replacing Coach K, 35-year old Jon Scheyer faces the ultimate sports challenge

Jon Scheyer has spent much of the last year studying notable transitions in sports, business and other sectors of society. He has found a common link between many of them.

“More times than not,” said Duke’s new 35-year old head coach, “it doesn’t turn out the most successful.”

That is not the most optimistic way for Scheyer to begin what might be the most scrutinized transition in modern American sports. And yet, it seems strangely reassuring that Scheyer enters the first season of the post-Mike Krzyzewski era with his eyes wide open to the absurdity of trying to replace the irreplaceable, a coach who started his Duke tenure in the 1980-81 season and won five national titles and appeared in a record 13 Final Fours.

“I don’t know if it’s intimidating,” he said. “I just know it's a challenge. I am not signing up for something that is easy.”

You do not have to like Duke or feel sorry for Scheyer to acknowledge that his opportunity of a lifetime comes with pressures most of us would not be eager to sign up for. Though he is far from the first college coach tasked with replacing a legend, there is not much of a track record on what happens at a university whose identity — and not just in sports — has been so closely tied to one man for four decades.

Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer will coach his first game as the replacement for Mike Krzyzewski when the Blue Devils face Jacksonville at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Perhaps the closest comparison would be Gene Bartow following John Wooden after winning his 10th national title in 1975. Before his first season, Bartow candidly acknowledged to Sports Illustrated that Wooden’s shadow was an intimidating burden.

“I figure this nostalgia for Coach Wooden will pass in about a year,” he said, “as long as UCLA keeps winning.”

UCLA, in fact, continued to win under Bartow, making a Final Four and a Sweet 16. But the nostalgia, and the constant criticism, never went away. After his second season, Bartow escaped to Alabama-Birmingham where he became the athletics director and built the basketball program from scratch.

“It just wasn’t a good job for me at the time,” he told the New Orleans Times-Picayune in 1993. “I didn't know that then or I wouldn't have taken it.”

Story continues

STORYLINES: North Carolina, Kentucky lead what to watch for this season

OUTLOOKS: Everything to know about the Top 25 in the preseason poll

LEFT OUT: Five team snubbed from the men's basketball preseason poll

FUEL TO FIRE: Last year's heartbreak motivating No. 1 North Carolina

Bartow was an established 45-year old head coach when he took the reins at UCLA, having already coached Memphis State to a national championship game. Scheyer, by contrast, has never coached anywhere except next to Krzyzewski. It seems like just yesterday that he was playing point guard for the Blue Devils in the 2010 national title game.

But Scheyer’s youth and relative lack of experience does not have to doom him. In fact, the likelihood — at least initially — is that very little about Duke will seem different.

“When I went into a game against them, I never plotted strategy to play against Coach K,” said Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton. “It was those studs he put on the floor. I expect it to be more of the same.”

On paper, it will be.

Though Duke is essentially starting over — only point guard Jeremy Roach remains from the rotation of players who led them to the Final Four last year — the opening night roster for Monday’s game against Jacksonville University features three of the nation's top-four recruits according to 247 Sports and two more top-30 prospects. Scheyer also bolstered the roster with a sprinkling of transfers who could be useful in supporting roles behind the freshmen.

At the same time, relying so heavily on young players cuts against the grain of where college basketball has been heading the last few years. After winning his fifth national championship in 2015, Krzyzewski could not get Duke back to the Final Four until last season, largely because his freshmen-laden teams struggled with consistency, chemistry and defense against more physically mature opponents.

Even though Duke made two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16 in that span, it seems like a disappointment when Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish deliver anything less than a national title.

“They love him at Duke right now, and if he doesn’t win they won’t love him,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “That's the business we’re in. The better recruiter you are, it's kind of bad for you because then you have to win. But everybody has those expectations. It’s the way it is.”

In the end, though, it’s hard to argue against betting on talent. And Scheyer has leaned all the way in on a program built to acquire it.

In April, Scheyer hired 33-year old Jai Lucas, who was known as a top recruiter working under Shaka Smart at Texas (his alma mater) and John Calipari at Kentucky. The hire was notable because it had been a long time since Duke hired an assistant from outside the Krzyzewski family tree. Alongside 44-year old Chris Carrawell and 29-year old Amile Jefferson, one of the youngest teams in the country will be led by one of the youngest coaching staffs in major college basketball.

Scheyer also did something unique in June by hiring Rachel Baker, who previously worked for Nike’s grassroots basketball division and the NBA’s marketing department, as Duke's general manager. It's a hire made strategically and unabashedly to position Duke players for opportunities to earn money through their name, image and likeness. In other words, recruiting.

“Having someone besides a head coach and the coaching staff who is thinking about roster management is a huge thing,” Scheyer said. “I think she’s one of a kind.”

Meanwhile, Krzyzewski will be in the background; there as a resource if Scheyer needs him but unlikely to be much of a public presence around the program at least for awhile.

It will be an interesting comparison with the way last season unfolded at North Carolina, when Roy Williams was often in the stands in his first year of retirement watching his protégé Hubert Davis take the reins.

Midway through Davis’ first season, the unease in Chapel Hill was palpable as it appeared the Tar Heels were going to miss the NCAA Tournament. Scheyer watched with some empathy, even though the two schools are such fierce rivals, knowing he could face similar adversity this season. He also learned a lesson as North Carolina got its season turned around and made the national title game at Duke’s expense: Stick with the plan that he’s been formulating for more than a year.

“I’ve just tried to make every decision balancing what made our program who we are, sticking to those values, while also being innovative and (understanding) what college basketball in 2022 looks like and being authentic to myself,” Scheyer said.

It sounds simple, but the stress tests are coming. There is a long history of young coaches building great rosters and accumulating talent, but it becomes much more complicated when the games start.

“One thing from all the players, including myself, is no egos or have anyone think they’re bigger than another person,” Roach said. "That’s the biggest thing to make it smooth for Coach Scheyer.

“This going down in history. First year after Coach K is gone, everybody is asking what’s going to happen? Are they going to be good? Are they still going to be this program? I have the utmost confidence it’s going to be the same thing.”

We’ll find out starting Monday,

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke's Jon Scheyer faces ultimate challenge in replacing Coach K