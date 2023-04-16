Replacing the Bills major free agent departures with a 2023 draft pick

The Buffalo Bills saw several players move on to new destinations in free agency. It’s the natural price of business in the NFL, as the Bills needed to prioritize their signings with the team feeling the pressure of the salary cap.

The biggest hole on the Bills roster comes with the exit of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds was a marquee signing for the Chicago Bears this offseason, inking a four-year, $72 million deal.

Buffalo also declined to re-sign Devin Singletary, who held onto the top running back spot on the depth chart for multiple seasons.

The Bills \saw several complementary pieces leave, including Isaiah McKenzie, Jaquan Johnson, Jamison Crowder, and Case Keenum.

Buffalo can fill some of these voids with economical draft selections.

NOTE: It’s easy to fill every position with available first-round talent. However, that’s quite unrealistic. Thus, this activity attempts to fill roster spots with prospects who could be available at various points throughout the draft.

In addition, this list will focus on players who have signed with other teams. Current free agents still have a chance at returning to Buffalo, so they are committed from this list.

LB: Tremaine Edmunds: Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Sanders has played only one year at the Mike position, moving to the spot after transferring from Alabama to Arkansas. However, the Bills base defense is really a nickel alignment.

Thus, Sanders’ versatility will come in hand, as he can complement Matt Milano with his skills set. Sanders has good range in coverage. He can also put pressure on the quarterback when necessary. Sanders has some room to grow with his tackling, but the Buffalo coaching staff can help bridge this gap. Sanders is arguably the most athletic linebacker in this year’s draft.

Lance Zeirlein of the NFL Network has an interesting player comparison for Sanders: Tremaine Edmunds.

RB Devin Singletary: Zach Evans, Mississippi

The Bills signed veteran Damien Harris to join James Cook in the backfield. However, there stands to be more competition in running back room, and Buffalo can bring in a developmental running back like Evans to help round out the room.

Evans is explosive, averaging nearly seven yards a carry during his three seasons at Ole Miss. Evans could be a day three pick, which indicates he will have time to develop and grow in the NFL game. Evans only had 320 touches in three seasons, but the results were intriguing. His athleticism and explosiveness put him on the radar for a team in need of a running back. The upside is great for Evans; if Buffalo is patient with him, Evans could pay off quite well.

S Jaquan Johnson: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Battle has all of the attributes to be a solid safety in the NFL. With the Bills starting safety tandem getting up in age, it will be important to find a younger option to possibly grow into the role. Battle could be a long-term option for the Bills.

In the short term, Battle can contribute on special teams. He might not be a massive playmaker, but Battle is smart and reliable with stronger leadership skills.

WR Isaiah McKenzie: Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Dell could fill McKenzie’s role with his quickness and shiftiness in tight spaces. Dell has great hands, which means he could be even more of a threat in the passing game than McKenzie was.

Dell is undersized, but he has stellar acceleration and cutting ability, which will make him a problem for opposing defenses. Even though Dell did not rush many times in college, he has the attributes to be a matchup and gadget-type of player.

WR Jamison Crowder: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Boutte is a mid-round prospect with massive upside. However, his inconsistencies will put him as a developmental prospect. He has good strength to battle through opposing defensive backs. Boutte also does a good job of creating separation.

When focused, Boutte was a problem out of the slot for opposing defenses. However, things did not work as well for Boutte when head coach Brian Kelly arrived in the Bayou. If there’s a group that can refocus Boutte, it’s Sean McDermott and company.

QB Case Keenum: Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

The Bills quarterback situation is settled with Josh Allen and backup Kyle Allen. However, Kyle Allen is only on a one-year deal, and the Bills are in need of an arm (or two) to help during training camp. A late-round flier on a quarterback could fit the bill this draft season.

O’Connell was named second-team All-Big Ten during the past two seasons. He’s an accurate passer, which should make his transition to the NFL a little easier. If O’Connell can read defenses and throw on time, he’ll fit in well as a depth piece on a roster/practice squad.

