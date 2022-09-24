Who replaces Micah Hyde? 12 things to know about Bills’ Jaquan Johnson

Since 2017, the Buffalo Bills have had some constants.

Sean McDermott has been the head coach for every game since then. In addition, at safety, the team has had at least one of Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde in the lineup for every contest.

On Saturday, the Bills placed Hyde on injured reserve with a neck injury. His season is over.

The next man up is one that’s familiar: Jaquan Johnson. However, Johnson has been in the Poyer-Hyde shadow for several years.

With him thrust in the spotlight, get to know him a little better now.

Here are 12 things to know about Johnson:

Drafted by the Bills

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson’s name should be familiar because he’s been on the Bills for a couple years now. Originally, he was drafted by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of the the University of Miami.

In a contract year

Buffalo Bills saftey Jaquan Johnson (46) . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Having served as a backup for years, any opportunity would be huge for Johnson. This year it is, in particular.

We’ve all heard it: The NFL is a business. In 2022, Johnson is entering the final year of his contract. If he plays well, he could hit it big on the free-agent market.

Consistent special teams ace

Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson hasn’t been just sitting around while Poyer and Hyde play. He’s been very busy for years on special teams.

During his first three seasons, Johnson has played in 65, 62, and 64 percent of the Buffalo’s special teams snaps each year, respectively.

His most total snaps on defense for an entire season was in 2021 when he play in 98. That’s set to change.

Could be a leader

Bills running back Frank Gore (left) offensive guard Jon Feliciano (center) and defensive back Jaquan Johnson (right) Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

If there is a future ahead where Johnson earns a long-term starting spot in Buffalo’s secondary, he does have a resume that includes leadership. According to the team’s website, his college coach. Manny Diaz. noted before the 2019 draft that Johnson is exactly that.

Story continues

“The guy is unbelievable,” Diaz said “He’s the heart and soul of our secondary. When you need a guy to make a play, that’s the guy. That’s the guy.”

Cousin was a Pro Bowler

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) . (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

There is some Pro Bowl in Johnson’s blood. His cousin is former NFL running back Lamar Miller, who earned that recognition in 2018.

Humble beginnings

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (46) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson noted to the team’s website after being drafted that he had a bit of a rough start to life. Occasionally, the only meal he was able to get his hands on was a free one at school as the fourth of a seven-child household.

“My mom tried her best,” Jaquan said. “Even if we didn’t have food, she would give up eating. People think, ‘Oh that was tough.’ But we really didn’t think of it like that. I just thought it was normal. I thought it was life. Now looking back, it wasn’t normal, but it was the way we lived.”

Felt welcomed this summer

Jaquan Johnson #46 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

While Hyde is now out, there was (and still is) some uncertainly over the future of Poyer because of his ongoing contract situation. When Poyer sat out offseason practices, Johnson got a chance to step up and he in August he felt right at home.

“I have been taking that challenge for the force with my head high,” said Johnson. “I think the guys are responding well to me being back there and I don’t feel like we’re missing a beat. I feel like when it’s my turn I’ll be ready.”

Good tackler in college

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

At 5-foot-10, Johnson displayed at least one excellent skill in college. He was a strong tackler.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the fourth most-efficient tackler in college football in 2019:

Welcome to Buffalo Jaquan Johnson. Johnson was the 4th most efficient tackling safety in the draft class. He missed a tackle every 17.6 attempts. #GoBills #BillsMafia https://t.co/Dy3SsBL55T — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) April 27, 2019

Does have a pick

While having only limited snaps playing in the Bills defense… Johnson does have an interception in his career. It came just last season and you can check it out below:

Jaquan Johnson filling in for the injured Jordan Poyer gets an interception of his own. Tough, tough day for Davis Mills. pic.twitter.com/JFGxoNQAhf — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 3, 2021

...and he completed a pass

The title says it all. Remember this on special teams?

My favorite Jaquan Johnson moment pic.twitter.com/4g0IQi4FgT — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) September 24, 2022

Gives back

Jaquan Johnson #4 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Considering his tough start to life, Johnson does not forget where he comes from. One of the things he appears to be most proud of on his social media accounts is his ability to give back to his community.

Check Johnson out at a football camp this past summer below:

Changed his number

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4)Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

One final neat note: Johnson changed his number when the NFL started allowing defensive backs to have single digits, he’s now No. 4.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire