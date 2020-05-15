Who replaces Marshal Yanda and two other big questions marks for Ravens' roster

The Ravens roster is, on paper, one of the strongest in the league.

Their offense, which led the league in points-per-game last season, will return nearly every starter. The defense, which ranked third against in points last season, improved its front seven over the offseason. And most importantly, the roster is littered with youth.

That still doesn't mean the Ravens are flawless.

Even with a talented roster primed for a Super Bowl run, there are still ways the roster can fall short.

"Well, we did the best we could," general manager Eric DeCosta said after the NFL Draft. "We tried to draft the best players that checked off the most boxes that could help us right away and also long-term. You're never really going to (fill all the roster's holes). I mean, I suppose you could, but in most cases you're always going to have a hole that kind of stays open. But, we'll continue to try and fill those holes. "

Here are a few areas of concern headed into the 2020 season:

Where does the pass rush come from?

The Ravens did address their lack of a pass rush in the offseason. They just didn't do it in the manner everyone expected.

Instead of making a splash for an edge player in the draft or free agency, they signed defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell and drafted two more to help generate a pass rush from the interior. Not only can those four help with that, they've arrived to help stop the run.

The team ranked 21st in the NFL in sacks with 37 last season. That number isn't as impressive as it seems on account of two factors: Considering how often the Ravens blitzed, and the amount of time they spent with a lead with the opposing team forced to pass.

Baltimore re-signed Pernell McPhee recently and franchise-tagged Matthew Judon earlier this offseason, who had a career-high 9.5 sacks last season. Aside from those two, the Ravens will need someone to step up and seize the role as the team's No. 2 pass-rusher.

Jaylon Ferguson, a 2019 third-round pick, figures to be in the mix after he steadily improved in his rookie season, as does Tyus Bowser, who posted five sacks last year.

But for a group that didn't get after the quarterback as much as they'd like in 2019, there's a lot of hope being put into the in-house growth as well as the improvement of the interior line.

Who starts on the interior offensive line?

There's always a level of concern when a consistent starter leaves a team and his replacement isn't immediately clear.

When that departing player is Marshal Yanda, the stakes get raised a bit.

The Ravens haven't had to worry about Yanda, and to a greater extent, the right side of their offensive line, for a decade-plus. Now, there are a bevy of questions surrounding not only the right guard position, but also center.

Paired with Yanda's retirement, center Matt Skura is recovering from a devastating knee injury he suffered on Nov. 25 against the Rams. He tore his ACL, MCL and PCL and also dislocated his kneecap.

That means the Ravens have two starting positions open for training camp, should Skura not be ready. Even if he is, he's not going to have his position handed to him once again, though he'll certainly have the inside track for the job.

Baltimore will be left with Skura, Patrick Mekari, D.J. Fluker, Ben Powers and rookies Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips to compete for two spots on the interior offensive line.

Who steps up at wide receiver?

The Ravens aren't lacking in depth at wide receiver. It's just a matter of who can step up.

Marquise Brown, who spent most of his rookie season injured, is the likeliest option to take a step forward as the team's top wideout once again. After him, however, there's a lot of question marks.

Mark Andrews will likely be the team's option in the passing game once again, but if the Ravens are serious about committing to more of a passing attack, they'll need a third option to emerge from the bunch.

Miles Boykin, who caught just 13 passes in his rookie season last year, flashed at times and could handle the load as a big-bodied receiver on the outside. But if reports that the team considered Tee Higgins with the 28th pick are true, it might not bode well for Boykin that the Ravens were interested in adding another outside receiver so early on.

Willie Snead, who tied for third on the team in receptions a year ago, will return also. If he can return to his 2018 output of 62 catches for 651 yards, the Ravens will be in good shape.

Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche are two sure-handed targets for Lamar Jackson, and Duvernay's speed should be a nightmare for opposing defenses to handle. But they'll also be making the transition to the NFL level, not an easy task for receivers.

The Ravens have a ton of talented options at wide receiver. They'll also need someone to join Brown and Andrews atop the receiving options to take the offense to the next level.

