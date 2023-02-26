Replacement Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS
Plus, WNBA star Brittney Griner made a special appearance at the NAACP Image Awards.
Justin Verlander may be entering his 18th big league season, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner said Sunday from Mets camp in Port St. Lucie that it's his 'first normal spring since 2019.'
Anthony Davis has 30 points and Jarred Vanderbilt finishes with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals as the Lakers rally to a victory in Dallas.
Nothing went right for the Clippers in overtime after a game-winning buzzer-beater by Paul George came too late in a 134-124 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
41 of Damian Lillard's 71 points on Sunday night came in the first half.
Charles Howell III finally made winning feel easy Sunday at Mayakoba when his putter came to life for an 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Invitational by four shots for his first title in the Saudi-funded series. Howell had seven birdies through 10 holes to take control at El Camaleon, and then got some help when Peter Uihlein had to hit three tee shots on the 12th hole in a triple bogey that removed any drama from the final round. Howell won in his sixth start in LIV Golf and picked up $4 million, with an additional $1 million for leading his Crushers to a nine-shot victory.
On Saturday night against Virginia Tech, the 35-year-old Jon Scheyer got his 21st win, accomplishing something Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski didn't.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Klay Thompson accomplished plenty of NBA history during his 3-point masterclass against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
“This is one of the rare homes that checks all of the boxes,” the listing agent told Mansion Global.
Trea Turner has been baseball's most prolific base stealer over the last half-decade and "loves" the new pick-off rule for more reasons than one. By Corey Seidman
"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL, but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee."
Stay up-to-date on the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Kyle Busch led the final 21 laps and won Sunday's 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway, scoring his 61st career Cup win.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani has a habit of wowing teammates whenever he takes batting practice. He has a knack for hitting balls out of Diablo Stadium.
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Cameron Norrie landed the biggest title by a British player in almost 17 months, as he overcame a limping Carlos Alcaraz to win the ATP 500 event in Rio.
Now that Steph Curry has immortalized the iconic "double bang" shot in his latest shoe release, he recently honored Mike Breen with a very special gift.
Several teams monitoring the buyout market have an eye on Derrick Rose’s situation in New York, but it seems like the Knicks have little interest in losing Rose via buyout.
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.