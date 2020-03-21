Replaced by Brady, Winston plans Super Bowl return to Tampa

Miami (AFP) - Jameis Winston, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who will be replaced by NFL superstar Tom Brady, said Saturday he plans on being back in Tampa -- for Super Bowl 55.

Brady, a 42-year-old signal caller and record six-time Super Bowl champion in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, signed a two-year contract with the Bucs on Friday.

Winston, 26, guided the NFL's most productive offensive unit in Tampa Bay last season, topping NFL passers with 5,109 yards but he became the first player in league history to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 intercepions in the same season.

Brady has thrown no more than 14 interceptions in any career campaign.

Winston is looking for a new club as a free agent after five seasons guiding the Bucs' attack since being taken first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

"It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect," Winston tweeted Saturday. "I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February."

Tampa's Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to host the NFL's 2021 championship spectacle.

For his career with Tampa Bay, Winston went 28-42 as a starter with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.