Who will replace Nick Saban? Odds favor Oregon's Dan Lanning as next Alabama football coach

The college football world moves at a scorching pace. With Nick Saban's retirement Wednesday, one of college football's most coveted positions became available. And now, all eyes will turn to Tuscaloosa to see who will take over a program that boasts two of the biggest legends of the sport: Bear Bryant, and now Saban.

Early odds are, unsurprisingly, favoring Oregon's Dan Lanning. He has led the Ducks to a 22-5 record in two years, including a 15-3 mark in the Pac-12. But where Lanning began to make waves was leading up to the Ducks' game against Colorado this year. The former Alabama graduate assistant under Saban and Georgia defensive coordinator's philosophy was extremely popular, and when the Ducks dismantled the Buffalos, Lanning put the CFB world on notice.

Other candidates include former Crimson Tide walk-on wide receiver Dabo Swinney of Clemson, who was in some ways Saban's rival during the College Football Playoff era. Mike Norvell from Florida State is also on the list, along with usual suspects such as Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Washington's Kalen DeBoer.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

While some of these picks seem like star-searching, Alabama certainly has the means. The Crimson Tide is hoping to seamlessly find its next coach.

Here's a look at the odds for some names to be Alabama's next coach.

Nick Saban replacement odds at Alabama

After Saban's retirement, Lanning leads the way among next coaches. But Swinney is also an intriguing pick. On the outside looking in is Deion Sanders, although after a brutal year at Colorado following a promising start, those odds are undoubtedly significantly longer.

Odds via Bookies.com

Dan Lanning (Oregon): +300

Dabo Swinney (Clemson): +350

Mike Norvell (Florida State): +450

James Franklin (Penn State): +650

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss): +700

Kalen DeBoer (Washington): +1500

Mike Vrabel: +2000

Deion Sanders (Colorado): +5000

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban replacements: Odds to replace Alabama football coach