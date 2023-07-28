Who will replace Jalen Ramsey for Miami Dolphins?

MIAMI GARDENS — On the day Jalen Ramsey had meniscus surgery, two young Dolphins corners shined.

Miami's defense dominated the third training camp practice of the summer, which was held indoors.

Rookie corner Cam Smith broke up a long pass intended for Daewood Davis from Tua Tagovailoa.

Defensive players cheered.

Second-year corner Kader Kohou broke up a long pass to Jaylen Waddle from Tua.

Defensive players roared.

"They both have really great footwork and ball skills," linebacker Duke Riley said of Smith and Kohou, after practice. "They have bright futures."

For Miami, the future may be now.

Ramsey is expected to miss at least the start of the season, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

Ramsey himself indicated on social media he's anticipating an "end of the season push."

Miami's dream of pairing Pro Bowl corners Ramsey and Xavien Howard will be delayed, and quite possibly for quite a long time. So —

Who will replace Jalen Ramsey for the Miami Dolphins?

"There's, you know, Pro Bowlers (Howard), and hungry, young guys and everything in between," McDaniel said.

Here are the candidates:

Cam Smith

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith takes part in drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The skinny: The decision by general manager Chris Grier to use Miami's top pick on a cornerback in 2023 proved prudent. Grier selected Smith from South Carolina in the second round, despite the presence of Ramsey and Howard. And it was for a situation just like this.

"I have seen steps forward and steps back," McDaniel said of Smith on Friday. "I've seen a consistent human being that has, is earning the trust and respect of his teammates, by how he's approaching things professionally."

Smith is incredibly athletic, instinctive and emotional. He was called for too many interference penalties in college. Though he seems a top choice to fill in for Ramsey, the possibility of "rookie" errors is a bit scary in an opener at the Chargers, presumably facing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Kader Kohou

Jul 26, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) works out during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The skinny: Kohou is in line to start, whether it's outside, where he was very good in 2022, or inside, where he has the ability to be very, very good in 2023.

Howard said Kohou is "straight dawg," and he is. An undrafted prospect last year, Kohou posted outstanding coverage metrics as a rookie, despite playing much of the season with a broken hand.

McDaniel said Kohou is determined to build on what he's done.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) leaves the field after the end of the game between the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers and host Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, FL. Final score, Dolphins 16, Steelers, 10.

The skinny: Igbinoghene suggested Friday that Vic Fangio's more zone-heavy scheme may work in his favor. At times early in his career, Igbinoghene would have a hard time getting his head around to make plays on the ball out of press-man coverage.

Look, Igbinoghene has been a disappointment as a first-rounder, there is no doubt. But he realizes the Ramsey injury could open the door for an unexpected final opportunity.

Igbinoghene is a terrific athlete. He says he's in a better head space and is taking care of things like studying the plays and even getting better sleep.

Nik Needham/Keion Crossen

The skinny: Needham was Kohou before Kohou was Kohou. Coming back from an Achilles injury is tough. But if he can, that opens up the possibility he could start inside, with Kohou outside, until Smith is ready.

Needham is scrappy and tough and instinctive.

Crossen played 383 defensive snaps last year for the Dolphins, a career-high. Crossen showed he's more than just an elite special teamer. But how does his skill set fit into this new scheme?

Crossen has also missed the last two practices with an undisclosed injury.

The Field

The skinny: McDaniel said Miami will work out a cornerback in the coming days. It seems likely they'll sign a veteran, with Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Bradley Roby and Kyle Fuller among the available players.

That player is likely to be a depth addition.

But keep in mind what McDaniel said about the cornerback situation. Last year, McDaniel said, nobody was talking about Kader Kohou as a possible Byron Jones replacement.

Who's to say a young corner like Trill Williams, Bryce Thompson or Tino Ellis can't emerge?

It should be a very interesting summer of sorting out.

Joe Schad is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @schadjoe. Sign up for Joe's free weekly Dolphins Pulse Newsletter. Help support our work by subscribing.

