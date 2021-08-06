It might be time to replace your face mask—here's how to tell

Is it time to replace your face mask? Here’s what you need to know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In the past year, face masks became integral to our daily routines, adding to our phone, wallet, and keys checklist before leaving the house. As vaccination progress showed promising signs in the form of decreased COVID-19 cases, mask guidances were loosened across the country.

But with the new developments of the delta variant that's accounting for the majority of cases in the U.S., cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas have brought back their mask guidances for the time being.

If you're starting to wear some of your face masks again, they may look a little worn-in, faded or even slightly tattered. And, according to experts, it might just be time to replace them altogether.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and recommendations like these can come directly to your inbox.

"Since the basic principle of masks works by blocking the distance droplets travel, cloth masks will become less effective the more they get washed as they become more threadbare," says Jon Chan, the Lab Manager of Testing at Reviewed.

Here's what you need to know about replacing your well-loved masks.

Should you replace your cloth face mask?

To know when you should replace your face mask, Christopher Sulmonte, the project administrator for the Biocontainment Unit at John Hopkins Medical, explains you should think of them like a pair of underwear.

"Obviously the single cleaning aspect is important, but the other piece is that if it starts to tatter or there are holes, it might be time to replace it," he says. "We want the material to minimize those aerosolized droplets that come out of your mouth."

While there's no exact timeline for how long before a cloth mask will need to be replaced, Chan explains that the quality of the mask and the harshness of your washing machine are the main factors in deterioration.

Story continues

Sulmonte also recommends having several face masks, especially if you're going out every day or tend to sweat more, as moisture can impact the integrity of the mask. This way, you won't need to do laundry as frequently.

To see if your mask needs to be replaced, Sulmonte says to hold the mask up to a light and check for any visible fading or see-through spots.

According to Chan, in colder weather, you can check if your mask is still effective by going outside and seeing how far your breath travels through your mask. If it's further than an inch or so, that's a good sign it's time to replace it.

What are the best face masks you can buy?

Athleta makes our favorite face masks.

One way to ensure you won't have to replace your cloth masks too frequently is to purchase high quality ones with several layers of fabric. Our experts at Reviewed tested the most popular face masks to determine which ones offer the best protection and comfort based on fabric, fit, effectiveness, quality and the overall experience of wearing the mask.

Our tester found that the Athleta Non Medical Face Masks are the best. You get a pack of five face masks that are ultra-comfortable and breathable, as well as protective. The masks are triple-layered and come with adjustable nose pieces and ear loops. Each set comes in different color/pattern options as well, to best match your style.

The Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask was our runner-up in testing and our best value pick for masks. These masks also offer three layers of fabric for protection, have adjustable ear straps and are made of soft cotton that won't irritate your face. Not to mention, they're available in a plethora of fun patterns.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and recommendations like these can come directly to your inbox.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to tell when it's time to replace your cloth face mask