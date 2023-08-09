Repetition key as Richardson develops

Aug. 8—WESTFIELD — The Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday's practice with a series of four-minute drills.

The offense took the ball at its own 35-yard line with 2:40 to kill while nursing a four-point lead, and the defense had two timeouts to attempt to get a stop and get the ball back.

After quarterback Gardner Minshew and the first team failed to convert, rookie Anthony Richardson and the second team got off to a promising start.

But the drive came to a sudden end when Richardson scrambled from the pocket, slipped to the ground without being touched at the second level of the defense and lost a fumble after he hit the turf.

Only third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger was successfully able to run out the clock.

"We were on defense, and the defense had to get a stop," Colts head coach Shane Steichen explained. "The offense had to get one first down. We went three groups. The defense got the stop on the first two, and then offense converted on the last one. But got to finish the game there offensively. But good job by the defense, great job."

For Richardson, the fumble was emblematic of an up and down day.

Working with the second team, his overall numbers in 11-on-11 drills were small but impressive. He finished 4-for-5 with the offense mixing in a healthy dose of hand-offs and quarterback runs.

But the one incompletion was an interception by cornerback Kevin Toliver II — making it a two-turnover day — and another play ended with a pass interference flag against the defense after a deep ball was thrown late and the receiver had to come back for it.

Those are expected challenges for a rookie with just 13 college starts under his belt. And the coaches have focused on helping the 21-year-old navigate the inevitable ups and downs of his NFL debut.

Richardson was sensational over the weekend, when he went 15-for-19 and threw five touchdowns and ran in a 2-point conversion over a two-practice stretch.

"We had a couple situational sort of drills where Anthony was able to lead us down and get a touchdown or get a 2-point conversion and things like that," Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Monday. "So (he) put together a couple good days, and we've got to keep that going. It doesn't stop with a couple good ones. You've just got to keep on driving day after day to improve. So far, he's done a great job of that, and hopefully we'll keep him headed in that direction."

The results aren't as important as the process at this point.

Because Richardson is less experienced than fellow high-profile rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis, the most important element for him is repetition.

The more defensive looks he sees, the more snaps he gets with his skill position players and the more time he spends on the field working at his craft, the better.

And the next 10 days will bring some major new hurdles. The preseason opens Saturday on the road against the Buffalo Bills, and the Chicago Bears will visit for a pair of joint practices next week ahead of the Aug. 19 exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"First, learning the system is part of it and getting comfortable with the guys," Steichen said. "You guys have heard me say this before, but just the repetitions, doing the same things over and over again and getting different looks. We might run the same concept, but we get a different look from the defense. Well, now our eyes got to become quicker to the next read.

"So it's been good for him to get all these reps. Obviously in the preseason, he's going to see a different scheme. And next weekend (with) Chicago we will see a little different thing. It'll be good for him to see all the different looks and just keep growing, staying consistent, staying within the system and playing good ball."