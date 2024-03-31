Will there be a repeat? UConn among teams set for March Madness Final Four

Who is going to play in the Final Four?

We know half the field: No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama.

The second March Madness semifinal game will be determined Sunday. The winner of the Tennessee vs. Purdue Elite Eight matchup on Sunday will get a Final Four berth. So will the No. 4 Duke vs. No. 11 NC State winner. Those games are slated for 11:20 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. Pacific. Both with air on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

The Final Four, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, is scheduled for Saturday, April 6. The National Championship Game is on Monday, April 8.

FOLLOW THE MADNESS: NCAA tournament brackets, scores, schedules, teams and more.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: March Madness Final Four field set for Phoenix