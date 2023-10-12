Repair Crews Help Clean Up After Back-to-Back Tornado-Warned Storms Hit Florida

Repair crews were out in Clearwater, Florida, after at least one tornado touched down in the area over a span of ten hours, police said.

Two consecutive tornado-warned storms barreled through the area on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service – one around 2 am, and another around noon.

The Clearwater Police Department released footage of a worker cleaning up on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement said the “early” morning storm was an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews came by earlier in the day to work on restoring power in the area. Credit: Clearwater Police Department via Storyful