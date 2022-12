Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. auto safety regulator on Friday said it had confirmed a new crash death from a faulty air bag in a Honda car, as it urged owners to get recall repairs completed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had confirmed that the February death of the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was due to a faulty air bag inflator. More than 30 deaths worldwide - including at least 23 U.S. fatalities - and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing potentially deadly metal shrapnel inside vehicles.