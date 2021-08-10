Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his resignation on Tuesday amid a withering sexual harassment scandal, his political opponents, of course, moved to take advantage of the situation.

True to form, outspoken right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) went after Cuomo on Twitter, saying his downfall meant “one less pervert in government.”

Goodbye Cuomo! Keep your hands to yourself, creep! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 10, 2021

And it might have worked, if not for the pesky Twitter users who pointed out the hypocrisy in Boebert’s gloating.

In the end, Boebert’s attempt to own the libs backfired badly, with people noting some high-profile problematic politicians in the Republican Party.

Sent without a shred of irony from a member of the party led by Donald Trump. https://t.co/iEJwGPfvr8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2021

Now do Gaetz and Trump. 😳 — Jules Morgan 🇺🇸🌺 (@glamelegance) August 10, 2021

Now let's see republicans held accountable. pic.twitter.com/oajkDVIwga — DiscordiaIII (@DiscordiaI) August 10, 2021

Cuomo resigns with 11 allegations.



Trump had at least 26.



Just sayin. — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) August 10, 2021

I 100% agree that Andrew Cuomo should have resigned. And I hope this gives the women he harassed some peace.



But Jim Jordan turned a blind eye to his wrestlers being sexually abused. And you were fundraising with him about a minute and a half ago. — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) August 10, 2021

Some suggested that Boebert may not want to throw around the word “pervert,” since her husband Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after a 2004 incident in which he exposed his penis to a teenage girl at a bowling alley.

Remember, @laurenboebert proudly serves alongside Matt Gaetz, proudly supports Donald Trump and proudly stands by her husband who exposed his tallywacker to a teenaged girl in a bowling alley. https://t.co/01cGS67qqW — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 10, 2021

i agree. it is good that he resigned. that's done with.



now let's talk about your husband who pled guilty to showing his penis to children — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) August 10, 2021

But one person responded to Boebert by simply quoting former President Donald Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” bluster:

Leaving this here without comment... pic.twitter.com/scGTZgO0KT — Hugh G Merriman MD (@merriman_md) August 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.