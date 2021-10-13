Rep. Jim Jordan’s Anti-Vax Tweet Gets Turned Into A Scathing Reminder Of His Past

Ed Mazza
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted more anti-vaxxer talking points on Tuesday and received a swift reminder of his own history in response. 

Jordan tweeted:  

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) replied: 

Swalwell was referring to Jordan’s time as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, where he was accused of ignoring molestation claims against the team’s doctor. Although Jordan denied those charges, several athletes have corroborated the story

Other Jordan critics chimed in with their thoughts on his anti-vax message: 

