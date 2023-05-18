Threats of violence routinely are made on social media, the kind of threats that never would be made or tolerated in any other setting. A member of Congress believes a former NFL player recently threatened to execute him.

Specifically, Rep. Eric Swallwell believes Bruce Miller made the threat on social media, via direct message on Twitter.

“Almost time!!!” the message said. “Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution fuckin traitor.”

Swallwell told Raj Mathal of NBC Bay Area that the matter has been referred to Capitol Police.

“My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution . . . apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller,” Swallwell said. “Threats of political violence are unacceptable.”

Any threats of violence are unacceptable, and they should always be acted upon.

Miller, a fullback, played for the 49ers from 2011 through 2015. He played for the Jaguars in 2020.

The 49ers released Miller in 2016, after he allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old man.

Rep. Eric Swallwell accuses former NFL player Bruce Miller of threatening execution originally appeared on Pro Football Talk