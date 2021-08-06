Rep. Conor Lamb announces run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Kierra Frazier
·1 min read

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) announced Friday that he'll join the Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania currently held by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who plans to retire.

Why it matters: The centrist Lamb, 37, joins a crowded field in a state that's critical for Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Lamb first rose to prominence when he narrowly won a 2018 House special election in a Pittsburgh-area seat that Donald Trump carried by nearly 20 points in 2016.

  • Lamb has been critical of the left wing of the Democratic Party in the past, and has earned praise from President Biden, who says the young congressman reminds him of his late son Beau.

State of play: Lamb will run against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in the Democratic primary.

What he's saying: “We have to build on our majority and tell the truth about what's really going on in people's lives," Lamb said in a video.

  • "We need to raise pay for working people, protect your retirement and make sure you have health care when you need it," he added. "All of these issues are on the line next year. And our opponents will lie about them, just like they lie about elections.”

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • People think Disney is making a series of subtle digs at Trump with new animatronic Hall of Presidents

    Several choices for the attraction seem to reveal some subtle shots fired at Donald Trump

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For ‘Encouraging Violence’ With Anti-Vaccine Speech

    An audience in Alabama cheered when the conspiracy-loving lawmaker praised their state for having one of the country's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Watch these A-10 attack aircraft make history by operating from a US highway for the first time

    The Michigan State Police tweeted Thursday that "no speeding citations were issued during the exercise."

  • CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

  • Mike Lindell loses it when confronted with facts in bizarre interview

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, Cooper aired an interview between CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell has made numerous claims of voter fraud, even claiming to have indisputable evidence that former President Donald Trump won the election, but he has yet to actually provide that evidence. Lindell has claimed to have spent millions in his futile quest to prove the election was fraudulent, leading Griffin to wonder if Lindell is just being scammed. “You could possibly be the victim of a scam here,” Griffin said. “Well then why don’t you come to the symposium and make $5 million,” Lindell replied. “Are you worried about me? We should give a hug. You’re worried about old Mike? Oh, God bless you.” But Lindell’s jovial mood was brief. “We’re worried that what you are doing is mistakenly or deliberately destroying the confidence in the legitimate, elected President of the United States, and fostering real damage to this country,” Griffin said. Lindell furiously denied ever saying anything bad about Democrats or President Biden, and accused Griffin of lying.

  • Biden responds to criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'Governor who?'

    President Biden made the remarks -- the latest in an ongoing war of words with the Florida governor -- at an event promoting electric vehicles.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • Rupert Murdoch hates Trump, but can't stop Trumpism on Fox News because he's lost control of the network, Murdoch biographer says in The 600-Word Interview

    According to Wolff, Murdoch is ready to sell off Fox News, but the cost is just too high for any prospective buyer.

  • Michelle Obama, Stacey Abrams team up, issue call to action on voting rights

    In a new effort to fight voter suppression, the duo caution against 'dangerous legislation' and ask voters to resist efforts to trample their rights.

  • ‘Trump card’ former president wants his supporters to carry misspells the word ‘official’

    Golden loyalty card has been ridiculed on social media

  • McConnell Sets GOP Demands for Government-Funding Deal

    Facing a fast-approaching deadline to keep the government funded when the fiscal year ends on September 30, lawmakers jockeyed for position Wednesday ahead of what could be a difficult and contentious appropriations process this fall. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned his fellow lawmakers that he wants to reach a full-year spending agreement before working on specific appropriations bills. “When it comes to floor consideration, we cannot and will not start planting individual

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Biden just announced the most significant regulation of carbon emissions in US history

    The Biden administration announced on Aug. 5 that it will re-instate fuel efficiency standards for cars that were first rolled out by Barack Obama and then rolled back by Donald Trump. Biden also said he will sign an executive order mandating that half of all vehicles sold in the US be electric by 2030, up from just 2% today. The proposed rules amount to the most significant federal regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in US history, and aim to cut the country’s annual carbon footprint by one-third by 2026.

  • US aircraft saw suspected Iranian gunmen take something from a hijacked tanker during 7-hour incident: official

    A US official said that the situation looked like a shakedown and had "all the hallmarks of international piracy."