Reordering Saints team needs after first wave of free agency

We are past the initial, busy wave of free agency and the New Orleans Saints still have some major question marks. They have brought in some players like free safety Marcus Maye and defensive tackle Kentavius Street while re-signing Jameis Winston, but for a team that has more money than they are used to, they aren’t spending that much of it. They lost starting left tackle Terron Armstead and have yet to add a wide receiver. There are real problems with the roster that have to be solved. Let’s take a look at where the Saints most need to fill up some holes left by departures before the team takes the field again, using the same verbiage as the team in ordering offseason priorities as “musts,” “needs,” and “wants.”

Wide receiver

The Saints have done nothing so far on the wide receiver front, and that has been deeply unsettling for people who view that as the teams’ biggest need, which just happens to be pretty much everybody. The free agency pool doesn’t seem to be promising in terms of what’s left, either. The Saints seem to be scouting a ton of wide receivers that will be available in the draft. There have been murmurs of Tre’Quan Smith re-signing with the team, which would not be surprising, but nothing official yet. That also wouldn’t move the needle for me in terms of need.

Priority: Must

Offensive line

There’s a possible question mark at left tackle with Terron Armstead leaving the team. I say possible because James Hurst has shown to be a competent NFL tackle, and could definitely be a starter if the Saints want him to. There is without a doubt a question of tackle depth now, though, and New Orleans will need to bring in another body. They could also use more help inside at guard. We all know what it is like when this team is without good, healthy offensive lineman.

Priority: Need

Running back

With the possible serious suspension of Alvin Kamara up in the air and Ty Montgomery joining the Patriots, New Orleans can’t enter the season with what they have at running back. Mark Ingram, Tony Jones, and Josh Adams won’t cut it for possibly half of an NFL season. There are still plenty of good veterans available on the open market and good mid round running backs in the draft. Dwayne Washington was on the team last year, but is still a pending free agent.

Story continues

Priority: Need

Linebacker

I feel like it hasn’t been brought up a ton, but Kwon Alexander is still a free agent, meaning there is a hole from last year’s defense. Demario Davis and Pete Werner are currently the only two linebackers on this team that I believe have proven themselves to be week-to-week NFL starting linebackers, at least with the Saints’ defensive scheme. There are actually some fun, veteran linebackers still available in free agency and a ton of extremely athletic linebackers in the draft.

Priority: Want

Safety

I am a huge fan of the Marcus Maye signing, but Marcus Williams isn’t the only safety from last years team not currently under contract with the Saints. PJ Williams and Jeff Heath are out there as free agents, and can be signed away whenever. PJ Williams played on 541 snaps last season, 51% of the total snaps possible. That’s a big chunk of defense to be missing. Maye is also not as rangy as Marcus Williams, so you could look for a safety that could be sort of a combination of needs.

Priority: Want

Quarterback

Re-signing Jameis Winston pushes this down the list of priorities, but the Saints still need a long-term answer after they chose to sign him on a two-year deal. If there is a rookie available at the right draft slot it would make sense for them to make a move with an eye on the future of the team, though not at the expense of a more pressing team need.

Priority: Want

