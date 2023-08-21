Renton police looking for man after possible kidnapping in apartment parking garage

Detectives in Renton are looking for a man after a possible kidnapping Sunday night, according to the Renton Police Department.

At about 7:16 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 report of a possible kidnapping in an apartment parking garage in north Renton.

According to police, the 911 caller told dispatchers they had seen multiple people put a struggling man into a car before the car drove away.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a struggle.

Officers determined the missing man is 26-year-old Gouled Ali. Ali is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 185 pounds.

If you have information about this incident, including his current location, call 911 and reference Renton Police case #23-9595.