Rensvold perfect, Polson beats Browning

Apr. 6—POLSON — Samantha Rensvold threw three perfect innings and Polson downed Browning 15-0 in Northwest A softball Friday, in a game shortened by the mercy rule.

Sierra Perez had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three times to lead the Pirates' offense. Polson had just four hits but collected 14 walks and two hit batters from two Browning pitchers.

McKenna Hanson, Avery Starr, Olivia Jore, Madison Turner and Ahrianna Rushing all scored twice for the Pirates.

Rensvold faced just nine hitters, striking out seven.

Browning 000 — 0 0 3

Polson 771 — 15 4 0

Justine Whitford, Camee Rides At The Door (2) and Paulina Fitzgerald, Judy No runner (2). Samantha Rensvold and Carli Maley.

BROWNING — Fitzgerald 0-1, No Runner 0-0, Joss Salois 0-1, Maya Andreas 0-1, Madison Augare 0-1, Whitford 0-1, Averi Calfrobe 0-1, Makayla McNeely 0-1, Rides At The Door 0-1, McKenna Edwards 0-1.

POLSON — McKenna Hanson 1-1, Rensvold 1-1, Maley 0-1, Avery Starr 0-0, Kailey Smith 0-1, Olivia Jore 0-1, Sierra Perez 2-2, Elizabeth Dunningham 0-1, Emma Smith 0-1, Jaja Nichols 0-0, Madison Turner 0-0, Ahrianna Rushing 0-0.

2B — Hanson. RBIs — Perez 2, Cunningham 2, Nichols, Hanson, Rensvold, Maley, Smith.