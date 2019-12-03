Renowned Patriots hater Bart Scott flubs Patriots analysis with false stat on FS1

It’s safe to say that Bart Scott is not a fan of the New England Patriots.

The 11-year NFL veteran who spent his career looking up in the standings at the Patriots as a member of the Baltimore Ravens and mostly getting blasted by the Patriots as a member of the New York Jets has worked as an NFL broadcaster in various roles since retiring in 2012.

He spent much of his time with the Jets talking trash about the Patriots and has since called head coach Bill Belichick an “a--hole” for snubbing him while he was a member of CBS’ broadcast team.

His latest broadcast analysis arrived Monday when he joined FS1 to talk about the Patriots potentially losing home-field advantage for the AFC playoffs.

Does Bart Scott watch the NFL? pic.twitter.com/rZh6XLGW40 — Christopher Hill (@THEchrishill) December 2, 2019

“Their path to the Super Bowl — especially we know what it is if they don’t host throughout,” Scott said. “They’ve never made the Super Bowl when they had to go on the road at any point.”

Except they have. Three times. And they won the Super Bowl each time, including just last season.

The Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the AFC championship after the 2001 and 2004 seasons before going on to win the Super Bowl.

And they beat the Chiefs in Kansas City last season in a thriller before going on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Misspeaking on live TV can be an understandable and reasonable mistake. But Scott here appeared to let some of his feelings for the Patriots get in the way.

With FS1 regularly and proudly providing shelter to loud, generally wrong opinions, Scott’s take on Monday fit right in.

