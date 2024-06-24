Renowned boxer aiming for 18th national title at National Junior Olympics in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2024 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival kicked off in Wichita on Saturday. Competitions begin on Monday.

KSN Anchor and Reporter Adam Orduna got to talk to Norman Simmons, who won his 17th National Championship at the 2023 Junior Olympics and Summer Festival.

Simmons says it is fun to be at the competition again and see everyone he knows, but the real reason he is here is to get another medal.

He says he is able to be where he is in his athletic career thanks to his training.

“The training is probably the easy part for me because I like to train a lot of times, but sometimes I don’t want to train, but that makes me more better when I don’t want to train that I do train ’cause I’m making my body do what it’s supposed to do and in result of that, I’m able to be here right now,” said Simmons.

Simmons says he prides himself on his uppercut.

“My uppercut’s like, like very long, strong,” said Simmons.

You can watch Simmons and other boxers through Saturday, June 29, at Century II. A schedule can be found here. You can also watch online at usaboxing.org/live-stream.

