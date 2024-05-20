Renovations almost complete for the 91st Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG)- The 91st Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is only two months away. This is the largest fishing tournament in the world and rodeo organizers expect a larger turnout this year.

That’s why ADSFR organizers began renovations on the site to increase capacity and workflow.

“We’re adding space to our docks. The platform between docks one and two, we’re also extending our north boardwalk, as well as adding a dock seven,” Tommy McNicoll with the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo said.

In 2011, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament by the Guinness World Records. Since then, participation has grown 64.1% according to McNicoll.

In 2023, the tournament brought over 4,000 anglers and 75,000 spectators to Dauphin Island.

“A problem we run into in the past is trying to get fish through the weigh station so it’s a nice circular turnover,” McNicoll said.

How the rodeo works, is as anglers return from the water with their catches, they take the fish to a weighing station. This is where the process typically gets backed up.

Organizers hope by expanding the site the 2024 season will run more smoothly.

“Once we get closer and closer to the tournament that’s when the labor starts,” McNicoll explained. “That’s when you really put everything you thought about all year to the test.”

The rodeo begins July 19th, tickets go on sale Father’s Day weekend.

