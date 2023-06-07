Renovated TIAA Bank Field could host NFL draft, says Jaguars president

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ plan for a renovated TIAA Bank Field is much more than just adding a roof. In addition to massive concourses, the new stadium project would turn a section of parking lot into a large entertainment district.

While that part of the proposed renovation hasn’t drawn the same attention as renderings of the shiny new stadium, it’s a key part of attracting future events to come to Jacksonville.

“There isn’t a new stadium or arena that’s being built around the country that isn’t being master-planned with an entertainment district that’s part of it,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in an interview with the team website.

“These rights holders, the people that make these decisions on where these events go, they want to make sure that their fans, their customers have things to do before, during, and after these events. An investment like this, even as far as the NFL is concerned, puts us in a legitimate position to compete for the NFL draft.”

Securing a long-term home for the annual college football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs was a consideration in the new design, but Lamping said that the College Football Playoff, international soccer, and concerts could also be hosted by a renovated version of TIAA Bank Field.

What hasn’t been mentioned by the Jaguars is the possibility of bidding to host another Super Bowl. Jacksonville was the site of Super Bowl XXXIX in February 2005, but the city drew criticism for not having the hotel space to accommodate the week of festivities. Cruise ships even docked downtown to provide more rooms for the influx of visitors.

The NFL draft has only recently become a touring event after spending more than five decades in New York City. After back-to-back years in Chicago in 2016 and 2017, the draft has made stops in Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, and Kansas City. The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit with Green Bay up next in 2025.

