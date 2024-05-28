Reno Air Races moving to Roswell, New Mexico

(FOX40.COM) — The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) officially announced that Roswell, New Mexico will be the home of the National Championship Air Races (NCAR), according to a news release from the association on Thursday.

Since 2023, RARA has been considering six cities including; Buckeye, Arizona, Thermal, California, Wendover, Utah, Casper, Wyoming, Pueblo, Colorado, and Roswell, New Mexico to relocate the NCAR.

“We’re thrilled to bring our honored tradition of racing to Roswell and are confident that they have both the enthusiasm and resources to expand the future of our races for many generations to come,” said Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the board for the Reno Air Racing Association.

With the cross-state move, the NCAR will continue to feature seven classes of racing along with static displays and military demonstrations, according to the RARA.

“The event landing in Roswell is a testament to the collaboration and support of the region who have worked for the past year to make this dream a reality,” Mike Espiritu, president and CEO of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation said. “We are confident that we can help the event grow and expand for many years to come.”

The NCAR will be held at the Roswell Air Center, which served as a former Army and Air Force Base, and now is one of the largest commercial aviation centers in the Southwest.

As the NCAR departs for New Mexico, the 2024 Reno Air Show will be held at the Reno-Stead Airport for the 60th year after kicking off in 1964.

