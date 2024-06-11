Rennes sign Steven Gerard Gaote

Stade Rennais have completed the signing of Steven Gerard Gaote (16), as per scout Peter Petrov, who shared a picture of the young attacker signing for the Breton club earlier today.

Gerard Goate, who notably shares his name with former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, has come through the ranks at Bulgarian side Levski Sofia. He will join Rennes’ academy side, even if the Breton club are yet to officialise the move. The winger has been brought to the club by two members who have since departed.

Recruitment director Philippe Barraud and sporting director Florian Maurice both played a significant role in bringing Gerard Goate to SRFC, however, both have since left the club to join OGC Nice. Maurice has replaced Florent Ghisolfi, who after just 18 months with Les Aiglons, left to join Serie A side AS Roma. Despite their departures, Gerard Goate will become a Rennes player, with Petrov stating that the winger has “officially signed”.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle