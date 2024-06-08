Rennes Set Asking Price for PSG Target Amid Man Utd and Tottenham Links

Paris Saint-Germain could be adding more young French talent this summer transfer window. The capital club added Bradley Barcola from Olympique Lyonnais last year, and it doesn’t seem they’re stopping there.

Désiré Doué from Stade Rennais has impressed with 43 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season, notching four goals and six assists. As a result, the Frenchman is drawing interest from top European clubs this summer.

In recent weeks, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United have started talks about the young player, whose transfer value is estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

The latest information comes from L’ÉQUIPE which reports that PSG and Borussia Dortmund are among the interested clubs in Doué. Moreover, the French media outlet notes that the teenager is expected to leave this summer, with Rennes valuing him at €60 million.

Doué is eager to leave Rennes, but with a contract running until 2026, the French club has the upper hand in negotiating a fee they deem acceptable. It will be interesting to see which clubs pay the transfer fee to secure the young player.